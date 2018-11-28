Holiday Specials at Spring Gate Vineyard and Brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Rebecca Kline with Spring Gate about the holiday specials you can enjoy.

Slushing through the Snow will be happening December 8th and 9th. All of our slushies and SpringShines will be on sale for $5. Burger Feast: 717 Taco, Grand Cru, Piper Belle and Lobster Feast: Philadelphia Hoagie and Piper Belle

Our Gifts and Good Times event on December 15-16, then again from Dec 22-24. $99 Case Sale, wines will be announced closer to the event so stay tuned in to our Facebook. Christmas Eve we are open 9am-6pm for any last minute shopping needs.