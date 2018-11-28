× Man facing charges after fleeing from police, allowing car to strike police vehicle in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to run from police, and let his vehicle strike a police vehicle.

Jerome Stringer, 29, is facing theft by unlawful taking, escape, DUI, and numerous traffic offenses for the incident.

On November 26 around 7:50 p.m., police responded to City Gas and Diesel in the 1500 block of State Street for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim had left the vehicle’s engine running and unattended when Stringer got in and drove off.

Police found the vehicle a short distance away and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Stringer pulled over and jumped out of the window of the car, before putting it into park.

As a result, the vehicle rolled backwards and struck an occupied police vehicle.

Authorities told Stringer to stop, but he proceeded to run several blocks away.

He was found a short time later inside a home in the 2600 block of N. 6th Street.

Police found that Stringer had been drinking that evening, and also had a suspended driver’s license.

Now, he is facing charges.