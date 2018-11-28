MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Ryan Tully

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Ryan Tully is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! Ryan goes to Crossroads Middle School and is in the 8th grade; he plays football, basketball and baseball year round. He loves to play games on his Xbox with his friends. He has participated in the Geography bee and Academic bowl in his middle school. He plans to go to York Catholic High School for his next 4 years concentrating on his academics. His future plans are to go to Penn State and major in Meteorology; yes he wants to be a Meterologist!

