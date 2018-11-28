Pet owners reminded to bring dogs inside during cold weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- With temperatures dipping down into the low 30's we are reminding area pet owners about the fairly new animal cruelty laws.

This will be the second cold season with the new law that states animals can only be kept tethered for 30 minutes in temperatures below 32 degrees.

You can only keep your dog outside for a maximum of 9 hours over a 24-hour period.

The law also says kennels must be kept clean of excessive waste and provide sanitary shelter.

Officials with the Humane Society say continuous tethering can cause severe physical damage such as cracked and bleeding paws, frostbite and hypothermia.

Tethered and dogs in kennels also need to have clean water and food provided while outside.

If found guilty of animal neglect you could face anywhere from 90 days to 7 years in prison. Depending on the charge you will also owe between $300.00 and $15,000.00.

If you see a case of animal cruelty you are asked to report it to local police.