Pirates' Chris Archer undergoes hernia procedure

PITTSBURGH– A Pirates’ pitcher is now in recovery mode after undergoing a hernia procedure.

The team announced that P Chris Archer has undergone a procedure to repair a bilateral hernia.

It is expected to take Archer, 30, about six weeks to recover.

He is expected to be ready for Spring Training.

In 10 starts with Pittsburgh, Archer went 3-3 and threw 52.1 innings of 4.30 ERA ball with 60 strikeouts.

Overall, Archer made 27 starts in 2018, and Pittsburgh is hoping for the same level of durability next season.