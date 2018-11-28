Pirates’ Chris Archer undergoes hernia procedure

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Chris Archer #24 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park on September 19, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– A Pirates’ pitcher is now in recovery mode after undergoing a hernia procedure.

The team announced that P Chris Archer has undergone a procedure to repair a bilateral hernia.

It is expected to take Archer, 30, about six weeks to recover.

He is expected to be ready for Spring Training.

In 10 starts with Pittsburgh, Archer went 3-3 and threw 52.1 innings of 4.30 ERA ball with 60 strikeouts.

Overall, Archer made 27 starts in 2018, and Pittsburgh is hoping for the same level of durability next season.

