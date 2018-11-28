Police investigating animal cruelty case in North Lebanon Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. --- Police say they found a dog on Sunday at Stoever's Dam Park that was in terrible health condition.

Ofc. Stephen Gross with the North Lebanon Township Police Department said someone walking their own dog through the park came across the black American Bully and alerted police.

When investigators arrived, they found the dog suffering from skin infections, mange, dehydration, blood loss and rectal prolapse.

Police took her to a veterinarian but it was too late to mend her ailments.

Vets said the dog's health was neglected for weeks if not months before it was found on Sunday.

Janine Guido, president and founder of Speranza Animal Rescue in Monroe Township, Cumberland County were contacted by police to check on the dog.

They named her "Allie" before she had to be put down.

“She was so sweet…so sweet. I knew her for like ten minutes and she had literally curled on my lap and we just giving me kisses until she passed so…it sucks," said Guido.

Gross said they are investigating the case considered to be animal cruelty.

“Any time someone just abandons a dog in the condition that its in…it’s a wrong, very wrong, for someone to do that," said Gross.

Gross said they're looking for any information that could lead to Allie's owners.

Guido also said an anonymous donor is promising a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in this case.

She also said they believe someone could know something about Allie, saying American Bullies are not a common breed for central Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Lebanon Township Police at (717) 273-8141 or on their Facebook page.

You can also contact the Speranza Animal Rescue with any further information.