× Police investigating series of vehicle entries in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a series of vehicle entries and are seeking the identity of a female suspect.

The vehicle entries occurred on November 26 between 9:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. along the Hartzdale Drive corridor and an office building on Simpson Ferry Road.

The suspect is described as a white female who was wearing a blue/teal cloth over her head and silver rimmed glasses.

The woman was driving a black Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676.