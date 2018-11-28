× Police seek identity of male suspect from Harrisburg burglary

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in a burglary.

The crime occurred on November 25 around 5:25 p.m. at Milestone on the River in the 2700 block of N. Front Street in Harrisburg.

The burglary was discovered the following morning, when one of the owners found blood on a laptop and that a desk had been rummaged through.

It was found that a blue bank bag containing nearly $300 was also missing from the desk.

Upon checking the surveillance footage, a white man in the range of 25-30 years of age was seen breaking a bathroom window and entering the building through a broom closet window.

He was then seen walking through the building with a flashlight, and there was blood found on the windowsill and glass in the broom closet.

The suspect is described as having a thick goatee with a light beard, and he was wearing a Pirates’ baseball cap, a winter jacket with a fur hood lining and jeans.

If you can identify the male or have relevant information, you’re asked to contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.