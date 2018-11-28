× Portions of Manheim, Lancaster County under boil-water advisory due to water main break

MANHEIM, Lancaster County — Portions of the borough of Manheim in Lancaster County are under a boil-water advisory while emergency repairs are performed on a water main break on North Main Street, according to the Manheim Aarea Water and Sewer Authority.

The break occurred on Main Street between East High and West Gramby streets, the MAWSA says.

Because of pressure loss and an interruption of service, the authority advises customers in the area to boil their water.

The advisory is for customers along North Main, East High and West Gramby streets only, the MAWSA says. Customers in other areas in the authority’s service district are not affected, and do not need to boil their water.

The advisory was expected to be in effect until about 5 p.m., authorities say.

Affected customers are advised to bring the water to a rolling boil for one minute, allow the water to cool before using, and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover. Customers should use boiled water that has cooled, or bottled water for; drinking, brushing teeth, and hand washing dishes. Showering is not hazardous, and the boil is specifically for consumption precaution.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at, 1-800-426-4791.

There are 52 locations affected by this advisory.