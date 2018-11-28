× Ravens to start Lamar Jackson in Week 13

BALTIMORE– After going 2-0 in his first two starts, QB Lamar Jackson will take the ball again for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The team announced that Jackson will start the team’s Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

There was some question if QB Joe Flacco would be healthy enough to return this week, but he has reportedly not been cleared yet.

The biggest question will be if Jackson will retain the starting job when Flacco is healthy.

However, if Jackson helps the Ravens to a third straight victory, it may be difficult for the team to make the switch.

Overall, Jackson’s numbers through the air haven’t been inspiring, as he has totaled 228 yards and just one TD compared to three INTs in his first two starts.

Yet, Jackson has carried the load on the ground, compiling 180 rushing yards and a TD.

A good offensive team like the Falcons will push Jackson to get the Ravens’ offense to produce.

The team’s face off at 1:00 p.m. on December 2.