× Redskins claim LB Reuben Foster on waivers days after domestic violence related arrest

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have claimed former San Francisco 49ers’ linebacker Reuben Foster off of waivers.

The move comes just days after Foster, 24, was arrested at the team hotel for a reported domestic violence incident.

This marks the third time that Foster was arrested in 2018 alone, and the second domestic violence related arrest with the same victim.

He was suspended for two games to start this season, but started the 49ers’ other six games and racked up 29 tackles.

Foster has reportedly been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, meaning he will be inactive until the league has completed an investigation into the matter.

The Redskins will travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on December 3 at 8:25 p.m. on Monday Night Football.