HARRISBURG,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Rebecca Kline about this years Santalympics at Spring Gate Vineyard and Brewery. This is an opportunity for friends to get together for some friendly competition to put their Christmas and wine talents to the test! $20 for a team of 4 and money goes to Miles Against Melanoma and Food Bank.

Also Christmas trivia during Santalympics from 4-6PM. This is a separate ticketed event. $35 for a team of 4 people. Registration starts at 3:30PM. Happening in the adirondack room of our farmhouse.

For more information about events at Spring Gate, checkout the facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SpringGateVineyard/