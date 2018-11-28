× Sheetz kicks off donation drive to make holidays brighter for local families

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee driven charity providing support, hope, joy and happiness to children in need in the communities Sheetz operates, is excited to kick off its 26th annual holiday donation drive to make the holiday season brighter for underprivileged children across the Mid-Atlantic. During the month of December, customers can donate at checkout at all Sheetz store locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia and Ohio. 100 percent of customer donations go directly to supporting the children in their community.

Each of Sheetz’s 582 stores will support 16 children from their local communities by partnering with The Salvation Army to receive wish lists from local families. Sheetz employees volunteer their time to shop, wrap and host holiday parties for the children and their families. At the holiday parties, Santa will greet the children and present them with new toys, clothes and other basic needs purchased specifically for them. The children and their families will enjoy food, crafts, games and an opportunity to take pictures with Santa. In total, 9,500 children will be impacted by Sheetz For the Kidz this December.

“We are proud to help make a difference in the lives of families in need throughout the communities Sheetz serves,” said Sarah Piper, Executive Director of Sheetz For the Kidz. “Our thanks go out to our dedicated employees and customers who support our efforts, year after year, as we work to make the holiday season a bit more cheerful for families who need it most.”

Ways customers can support Sheetz For the Kidz:

Donate at checkout throughout December.

Purchase a Sheetz For the Kidz water, with 25 cents of every bottle sold supports the charity.

Purchase a 2-pack of Sheetz For the Kidz Sugared Cookies, with 20 cents from each purchase supporting the charity.

Shop on AmazonSmile and select “Sheetz For the Kidz” as the charity of your choice. Amazon will donate .5% of your purchases to Sheetz For the Kidz.

Go to www.sheetzforthekidz.org to donate online today.

Buy Sheetz Art Project swag at www.sheetzshop.com

This also marks the 14th consecutive year of Sheetz For the Kidz partnering with Make-A-Wish to grant wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. The charity sponsors one child per Sheetz operating district, totaling 55 children this year.

SOURCE: Sheetz