The 2018 Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show runs today through Sunday at Harrisburg’s Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG — The holiday season is ratcheting up in Harrisburg, and here’s another sign of it:

The 2018 Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show is underway at the Farm Show Complex.

One of the largest holiday shows in the country, the Christmas and Gift Show has more than 500 specialty vendors selling crafts, jewelry, clothing, ornaments, toys, and more.

There are also live performances from local high school bands and dancers.

Tickets cost $8 per person ($6 for those age 62 and over). The show, now celebrating its 35th year, runs through Sunday.

