Treasure Hunt ticket worth $100,000 sold in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg-area store sold a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket worth $100,000, less withholding, for the Monday, November 26, drawing. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 07-12-14-26-28.

Wal-Mart Fuel Center, 1730 Lincoln Way East, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 27,000 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time.

Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Treasure Hunt ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county received in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians last fiscal year.

How to play Treasure Hunt: Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 30. Players may select their own numbers, or they may opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Treasure Hunt drawings are held seven days a week, and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1-in-142,506; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1-in-5.45.

SOURCE: PA Lottery