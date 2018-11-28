Trivia at Spring Gate Vineyard and Brewery

HARRISBURG,Pa---This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Rebecca Kline with Spring Gate about the upcoming trivia games coming to the vineyard. Rebecca will highlight Saturday Morning Cartoon and Christmas Movie Trivia. Tickets are $35. Guests can buy tickets through the Facebook Event. You get a $35 SG gift card and up to 4 guaranteed seats for your team.
Thursday Specials at the Estate:
$9 Sangria Carafes
$5 Wine Slushy Happy Hour
Free Estate Wine Tasting if they wish to come earlier.
Trivia Schedule:
12/1: Christmas Trivia @ Devonshire
12/5: Big Bang Theory @ Linglestown
Updated as of 11/20 @ Noon
12/6: Saturday Morning Cartoons @ Devonshire
12/12: John Hughes Movies @ Linglestown
12/13: 2000s Trivia @ Devonshire
12/19: Hasbro Board Games @ Linglestown
12/20: Christmas Movie Trivia @ Devonshire