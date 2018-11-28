Trivia at Spring Gate Vineyard and Brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG,Pa---This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Rebecca Kline with Spring Gate about the upcoming trivia games coming to the vineyard. Rebecca will highlight Saturday Morning Cartoon and Christmas Movie Trivia. Tickets are $35. Guests can buy tickets through the Facebook Event. You get a $35 SG gift card and up to 4 guaranteed seats for your team.

Thursday Specials at the Estate:

$9 Sangria Carafes

$5 Wine Slushy Happy Hour

Free Estate Wine Tasting if they wish to come earlier.

Trivia Schedule:

12/1: Christmas Trivia @ Devonshire

12/5: Big Bang Theory @ Linglestown

Updated as of 11/20 @ Noon

12/6: Saturday Morning Cartoons @ Devonshire

12/12: John Hughes Movies @ Linglestown

12/13: 2000s Trivia @ Devonshire

12/19: Hasbro Board Games @ Linglestown

12/20: Christmas Movie Trivia @ Devonshire