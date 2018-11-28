Winds are very slow to subside but the sunshine returns and temperatures are back in the 40s Thursday!

BREEZE SLOW TO DIE: Winds continue to gust through the evening and overnight. While temperatures fall through the 30s, wind chill values are in the 20s, and that is what you need to dress for if outside. Skies are brighter with more sunshine returning. It remains chilly and feeling the 20s for the morning. Afternoon readings are back into the lower 40s and as high pressure slides in, winds begin to relax during the late afternoon Thursday. An area of low pressure lifting northeast towards us brings more clouds back Friday. Showers are possible late morning into the late afternoon. Some areas where temperatures are cold enough, we could briefly see a mix and this mainly in the higher elevations. Not a lot of rain is expected with amounts near a tenth of an inch. Temperatures are held in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A more potent system brings a better chance for widespread rain over the weekend. Saturday starts out dry before showers begin to arrive. Rain intensity picks up as the day goes on, and continues overnight into early Sunday. High temperatures are in the middle 40s then hold steady through the evening. Sunday is not as wet. In fact, only a few isolated showers early in the morning are possible. Sunshine breaks through the clouds from time to time and a mild breeze from the south boosts temperatures well into the 50s to near 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is drier and breezy with some sunshine. The breeze brings in cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Unfortunately, more rain heads in Tuesday. Temperatures may be borderline cold enough for some mixing, especially, north and west of Harrisburg. We’ll be watching this system closely. Wednesday is another gusty day with a few snow flurries or snow showers. Highs are cold and held in the 30s.

