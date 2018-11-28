× York man arrested for second domestic incident in two days, police say

YORK — A York man already charged in an alleged domestic incident Monday was arrested again Tuesday after police say he broke into the home of his estranged girlfriend and refused to leave.

Frank Nin, 28, of the first block of Seward Street, is charged with criminal trespass, retaliation against a witness or victim, harassment, and possession of drug paraphernalia in Tuesday’s incident after police say he showed up at the home he shared with the victim and demanded to be let in. When the victim refused, police say, he refused to leave, cursed at the victim, and threatened to “make life real hard” for her.

Nin had been arrested and charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and multiple counts of harassment in connection to a domestic incident at the home one day earlier, police say. In that case, Nin allegedly got into an argument with the victim while scratching off a lottery ticket, and threw the quarter he was using on the ticket at the victim, striking her in the left eye. The victim’s eye was swollen, lacerated and bleeding when police arrived, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

The victim told police Nin took her vehicle, phone, and keys and left to run errands. They got in an altercation when he returned home, which was when he allegedly threw the quarter at her. The victim immediately phoned 911 to summon police, according to the criminal complaint. Nin was allegedly non-compliant when taken into police custody after the incident.

Police say Nin was released on bail on Tuesday morning at about 9:30. As a condition of his release, Nin was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

But Nin returned to the Seward Street residence at about 11 a.m. Tuesday and began a second altercation with the victim, who refused to let him inside the home.

Nin then left the area briefly, police say, but returned at about 11:45 and began demanding to be allowed in again. After the victim refused, Nin allegedly went to the rear of the building and began attempting to climb inside through a bathroom window.

At that point, police say, the victim fled the residence with her infant child and a friend who was at the home with her.

Police say Nin was still in the apartment when police arrived. He was “irate and uncooperative” with police, according to the criminal complaint.

Police found a marijuana joint on the kitchen counter next to where Nin was standing, along with other drug paraphernalia on a nearby shelf, the criminal complaint states.

Nin was also in possession of a diamond ring belonging to the victim. He allegedly claimed that the ring was his because he bought it, but the victim told police the item, which she described as an engagement ring, had been purchased with her credit card.