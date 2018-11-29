× 64-year-old Mercersburg man killed in industrial accident at Chambersburg warehouse

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 64-year-old Mercersburg man died early Thursday morning in an industrial accident at a Franklin County warehouse.

The accident occurred at about 2:50 a.m. at Franklin Storage LP on the 900 block of Kriner Road in Chambersburg.

Fire and emergency officials dispatched to the scene discovered the victim lying under a 1,800-pound stack of plywood.

The victim, identified as Glenn A. Shelly, was dead at the scene.