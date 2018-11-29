64-year-old Mercersburg man killed in industrial accident at Chambersburg warehouse
FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 64-year-old Mercersburg man died early Thursday morning in an industrial accident at a Franklin County warehouse.
The accident occurred at about 2:50 a.m. at Franklin Storage LP on the 900 block of Kriner Road in Chambersburg.
Fire and emergency officials dispatched to the scene discovered the victim lying under a 1,800-pound stack of plywood.
The victim, identified as Glenn A. Shelly, was dead at the scene.
The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
OSHA confirmed that Franklin Storage LP has a prior OSHA inspection history, dating back to 2013, when citations were issued for forklift violations, including unauthorized riders being transported and failure to certify forklift operators.