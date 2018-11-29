Breezy Thursday with winds calming down late and showers on the way for Friday and Saturday!

CHILLY THURSDAY ON TAP: Winds remain gusty through the morning hours of today despite still being much calmer than yesterday. Clouds are thinning out and will be breaking for sunshine allowing temperatures to climb into the low 40s for highs this afternoon. Wind chills unfortunately will likely be stuck in the mid 30s today – thankfully though, not the 20s we were experiencing all day yesterday. As winds calm down this afternoon, today should generally pan out to be a nicer day than Wednesday. Sunshine sticks around for most of the day, but clouds begin to thicken tonight out ahead of our next rain maker. Tonight is expected to remain dry before showers arrive early tomorrow morning.

WET END TO THE WORK WEEK: We are tracking out our next chance for rain showers which are expected to filter in early tomorrow morning, likely on the back end of the morning rush hour. Most models are pointing at showers arriving in the 8-10 AM time-frame. This will be a quick moving system which should exit by mid afternoon leaving us dry for a brief period of time Friday night. No heavy rain is anticipated at this time due to the quick moving nature of the system. However, we are not done with the rain chances on Friday – we are talking more rain for this weekend.

THIS WEEKEND – A TALE OF TWO SEASONS: After drying out for a brief period of time on Friday evening, the clouds will not clear out as more showers are forecast to arrive by Saturday morning. Another system will be shuffling in more wet weather for the first half of the weekend. Much like last weekend, easterly to southeasterly flow will keep our temperatures from warming too much. Much of the same is to be expected this Saturday as easterly winds combined with cloud cover and showers will keep us in the upper 30s to potentially lower 40s. Some periods of moderate to heavier rain will be possible on Saturday, but expect at least steady rain for much of the day and into Saturday night as well. Sunday we appear to dry out and Mother Nature finally throws us a bone. A few showers may still linger into early Sunday morning, but temperatures will soar into the upper 50s and lower 60s! Talk about a wonderful end to the weekend!

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a great Thursday!

Jessica Pash