Cohen expected to plead guilty to misleading Congress about Russia investigation

Michael Cohen is in federal court in New York where he is expected to plead guilty to making false statements to Congress about the Russia investigation, CNN has learned.

Cohen waived his right to an indictment in court Thursday morning.

According to the information being read out in court, Cohen made a false statement regarding a proposed Trump Tower deal in Moscow that he was working on in 2015 and 2016. He had a discussion about the project at a later date. Cohen had previously said that the deal was stopped in January 2016.

This story is breaking and will be updated.