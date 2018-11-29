× 22-year-old Swatara Township man dies after crash in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A 22-year-old Swatara Township man has died after a single-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Route 322 eastbound between the Swatara Creek Bridge and the Middletown Road exit.

The man was driving a 2007 Acura TL at the time of the crash.

Police are still investigating with the assistance from Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have information to assist police are asked to call Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202.

All lanes of Route 322 EB are closed between 82nd Street and Hanover Street, with the road expected to reopen later this morning, according to officials.