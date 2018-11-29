× Former Denver Borough tax collector facing charges after taking over $21,000 in tax payments

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The former tax collector for Denver Borough is facing theft charges after taking over $21,000 in tax payments.

Brian Weaver, 50, is facing felony theft charges and misdemeanor obstruction of the administration of government function for the incident.

He was elected to serve as the tax collector for Denver Borough from 2014 to 2017 but resigned at the end of 2016.

It was found that Weaver had deposited stolen funds in a personal account, instead of crediting them to property and business owner tax bills in both 2015 and 2016.

With an attorney, Weaver turned himself in at District Judge Nancy Hamill’s office on Wednesday afternoon.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for December 12.