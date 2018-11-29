× Former state Attorney General Kathleen Kane begins serving her prison term

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Former state Attorney General Kathleen Kane reported to prison Thursday morning after a judge denied an 11th-hour request to delay her sentence.

Kane arrived at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility just before 8 a.m. to begin serving her 10- to 23-month sentence for perjury, obstruction and related offenses.

Her last-ditch effort to delay her prison term was denied Wednesday. Kane and her attorney claimed she needed extra time to finalize arrangements for her son. Kane, 52, has primary custody of her two sons, ages 16 and 17.

The motion, filed before Montgomery County Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy, asked for a hearing or conference, or a “brief extension,” that would have allowed Kane to remain free long enough to solidify childcare arrangements with her ex-husband and family.

That motion was denied by Demchick-Alloy, who determined there was no longer any reason for Kane to remain free.