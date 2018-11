Members of the FOX43 News Team helped out today at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, packing boxes of food that will go to needy seniors in our area.

The boxes include staples like milk, along with other items like tuna, canned tomatoes, and pasta.

Seniors get the boxes once a month. The boxes in particular help folks that are on a government waiting list, so they don’t have to be hungry.

To find out more about how you can help out at the Food Bank, go here.