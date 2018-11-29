× Harrisburg man arrested, accused in series of vehicle break-ins

HARRISBURG — Police arrested a 30-year-old Harrisburg man in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred on Nov. 1 in the Bellevue Park area.

Antonio Johnson is charged with eight counts of Conspiracy — Theft from a Motor Vehicle, four counts of Conspiracy — Criminal Mischief (Damage Property), and one count each of Criminal Conspiracy Engaging — Theft from a Motor Vehicle, and Conspiracy — Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use.

Most of the vehicles Johnson is accused of breaking into were not locked, police say. As the investigation proceeds, Harrisburg Police reminds residents to lock their vehicles and to not leave valuables in plain sight.