Here's what's coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (November 29, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll tell you about a potential funding crisis coming to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. Comprised of detectives from local police departments, the Drug Task Force investigates narcotics trafficking across the county. District Attorney Craig Stedman wants the board of commissioners to approve a reliable funding stream to keep the Task Force operating at its fullest. We’ll hear about how the Task Force has seen drug traffickers evolve their operations, and how the Task Force works to keep up, coming up today First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’re working on an update to a cold case out of Dauphin County. Ramon Yentzer was shot and killed in 1978, but police investigations at the time came up empty. Ruled a homicide, the case of Yentzer’s death remains open but unsolved. We will talk with a friend of Yentzer today First at Four.