Inauguration date set for Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. Elect John Fetterman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Inauguration date for Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor-Elect John Fetterman has been set.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, January 15 in Harrisburg.

In the coming weeks, the Inaugural Committee will be announcing additional details about the events, and tickets will be available to the public in mid-December.

For more information, you can visit the inauguration website here.