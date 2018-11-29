× Juvenile taken to hospital after being shot in the chest in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A juvenile victim was taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

Around 5:20 p.m. on November 28, police responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Hay Street in York City.

Upon arrival, police found a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to York Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, but there is no word on his condition.

Police say that the victim was targeted during the incident.