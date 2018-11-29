× Man to serve up to 10 years in prison for assault, robbery at 2017 off-campus party in Millersville

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man will serve up to 10 years in prison for pistol-whipping and robbing a man during an off-campus party in Millersville.

Treyon Thomas, 20, pleaded guilty Monday in Lancaster County Court to felony counts of robbery and aggravated assault for the August 5, 2017 incident.

In exchange for his plea, Thomas will serve between 5 and 10 years in prison.

During the incident, Thomas punched and kicked the victim, drew a firearm and pistol-whipped him. He proceeded to take a watch, wallet, necklace and vehicle key fob.

Police were able to identify Thomas as the assailant after witnesses said they knew the robber by his nickname, “Trizzy.”

Authorities were also able to use Thomas’ Facebook page to connect him to the robbery.

Now, he will serve time.

39.997876 -76.354127