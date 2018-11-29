Meet Santa at the Poinsettia Open House at Miller Plant Farm this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY Pa.-- A multi-family generation plant farm is decking their green house, and getting ready for Christmas.

Miller Plant Farm is hosting their annual Poinsettia Open House this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and they have a lot of varieties, and sizes to pick from! You will find the traditional red, white and pink ones, but you will also see some new Poinsettia's you might not have heard of.

"It seems like every year there are new varieties and new colors to play around with. Traditional red will always be the top seller but the changes are nice," says Grower and 5th Generation Farmer, Dustyn Miller.

One that might catch your eye is called Jingle Bell Rock, it's their second year growing them! They will be running an open house special on Saturday, buy one get one for the one plant branches 6'' in traditional red.

If you're curious on the best way to care for your poinsettia Dustyn says it starts right at the check out line. Putting them in a spot with bright light is best, he says to keep them away from hot and cold drafts because they are tropical and they don't do well outside! He recommends watering them every three days.

They have four inch single bloom and pixie poinsettias for $3.99, going all the way up to 10 inch four plants branched at $49.99.

It's an event for the entire family, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and his Reindeer will be there for photos-- and it's free! Kids can also decorate gingerbread houses and succulent plants for an additional cost.

Their fresh green arrangement and wreath decorating workshop is sold out this weekend, but the plant farm will have some decorated and not decorated wreaths available for purchase. Nicole Wisner a Grower at Miller Plant Farm says it is so easy to decorate a wreath yourself.

"You want to pick a style before you get your decorations-- you can do traditional, rustic, country and more. You can even use old Christmas ornaments, or pine cones from your front lawn to put on the wreath," says Wisner.

Miller Plant Farm is located at 430 Indian Rock Dam Road, in York, and they are open on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Their store which had baked good, and holiday decorations will also be open and they are now accepting holiday orders!