× Shippensburg man sentenced to seven years in prison for drug trafficking

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for drug trafficking.

Eddie Viera, 44, of Shippensburg, was sentenced on November 27 on drug trafficking charges.

According to U.S. Attorney David Freed, Viera distributed and possessed heroin with the intent to distribute.

He was arrested by State Police on February 15, 2016 near mile marker 77 of Interstate 81 after a high speed chase that lasted nearly 20 miles.

Along the route of the pursuit, police found over 950 individual packets of heroin that Viera had thrown out of the window of his car.

At the time of his arrest, Viera was already wanted on an arrest warrant after the Franklin County Drug Task Force observed him allegedly distributing heroin and found over 70 individual packets of heroin in his apartment in December 2014.

Now, he will serve time.