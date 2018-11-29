× Single-vehicle crash in Ephrata, Lancaster County injures 3

LANCASTER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon vehicle accident on the 1100 block of West Main Street in Ephrata, according to Ephrata Borough Police.

The accident happened around 1:07 p.m., police say.

According to police, a SUV struck a utility pole, entrapping the driver. Two other occupants in the vehicle — one a toddler — were injured as well. All three were transported by helicopter to Hershey Medical Center with injuries of varying severity, police say.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Ephrata Police Officer John Garver at (717) 738-9200 ext. 209.