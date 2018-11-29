Staying chilly with clouds returning along with a few light showers to end the week and the month

LOTS OF CLOUDS: It is a calmer evening with lighter winds. Clouds roll back across the area and thicken overnight ahead of our next

system. A weak area of low pressure brings a few showers to end the week and the month of November. Showers are possible late morning into the late afternoon. Not a lot of rain is expected with amounts less than a tenth of an inch. Temperatures are still quite chilly in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A more potent system brings a better chance for widespread rain over the weekend. Saturday starts out dry before showers begin to arrive around the noon hour. Rain intensity picks up as the day goes on, and continues overnight into early Sunday. High temperatures are in the lower 40s then hold steady through the evening. Sunday is not as wet. In fact, only a few isolated showers early in the morning are possible. Sunshine breaks through the clouds from time to time and a mild breeze from the south boosts temperatures well into the 50s to near 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is partly to mostly cloudy. A small shower late in the day is possible, otherwise, it is dry. The breeze keeps temperatures fairly mild, in the upper 40s to lower 50s, for this time of the year. A cold front pushes through, followed by chillier air, which drops temperatures. The breeze is still around Tuesday. Skies are partly sunny with highs in the lower 40s. As morning lows drop to the 20s the next few days, afternoon readings struggle to climb through the 30s despite sunshine and dry conditions through Thursday.

