× York man wanted in domestic violence incident arrested by U.S. Marshals in Lancaster

YORK — U.S. Marshals arrested a York man wanted for strangulation and other offenses, including parole violation, according to a press release issued by U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Domingo Valez, 23, was wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident that occurred on the 900 block of West College Avenue on Oct. 24, Pane said. At the time of the incident, Velez was under the supervision of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole for a previous Burglary conviction.

Parole officials issued a second arrest warrant charging Velez with failing to comply with his parole conditions. Attempts to locate Velez in York were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

Velez was arrested Thursday at about 6:30 a.m. in the raid of a home on the 300 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster. He was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit for arraignment.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and its task force partners recognize the importance of cooperation between federal, state and local police agencies – especially when searching for fugitives wanted for violent crimes,” Pane said. “It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of relief to the community.”