× Be Well LIVE with Mindy and Chris – Fab 5 Workout

YORK,Pa— This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett hit the gym with Mindy for today’s BE WELL with My Fitness Quest/FIT CLUB! Today’s workout is the Feb 5 workout… Watch below:

For more information about My Fitness Quest/FIT CLUB, checkout out the site at: http://www.ques-t.com/

6AM – Fab 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

7AM - Fab 5

8AM - Fab 5

9AM - Fab 5