County Commissioners recognize 911 dispatcher for saving Middlesex Township newborn

The Cumberland County Commissioners today recognized Dispatcher Seth Munson, for saving a 7-week-old baby during a 9-1-1 call from a Middlesex Township resident who reported the infant choking and not breathing on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

Munson provided Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) instructions to help the caller until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived. The newborn began breathing and crying while Munson was giving the caller instructions prior to EMS arrival.

The EMD protocol used by Cumberland County Department of Public Safety allows dispatchers to do a rapid assessment of a medical emergency and provide detailed pre-arrival medical instructions to callers until first responders arrive. These instructions cover a wide range of medical emergencies including CPR, child birth and the Heimlich maneuver.

For more information on EMD and the Cumberland County 9-1-1 center, visit www.ccpa.net/publicsafety.

SOURCE: Cumberland County Commissioners