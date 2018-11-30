Despite shower chances Friday and Saturday, the weekend ends on a beautiful note!

SHOWER CHANCE FRIDAY: Today is looking more dry than not with just a small chance for some shower activity late morning and into early this afternoon. Models have continued to trend drier over the past 24 hours, with most of the rain to come with Saturday’s system. Some locations today will likely remain entirely dry, while others could just see a few sprinkles. Given the lack of significant rain today, temperatures will have a chance to warm a little higher than earlier predicted. We should all warm into the low to mid 40s for highs this afternoon. Clouds will persist through today out ahead of the next system even without the rain showers today. The best chance for steady rain moves in Saturday morning.

WET AND WEARY SATURDAY – AGAIN: Much like last weekend, the first half will be quite wet. Rain will arrive late morning on Saturday likely around 11 AM – 12 PM and stick around all day Saturday. Brief periods of moderate to heavy rain will be possible, but expect at least steady rain for much of Saturday. Showers persist into overnight Saturday night, but will dry out as we head into Sunday. Saturday’s rain showers and cloud cover combined with easterly to southeasterly flow will stop temperatures from warming out of the lower 40s. Sunday is looking much nicer with showers clearing out and clouds breaking up to allow a bit of sunshine. Southerly winds will pull in significantly warmer temperatures as we make a run for the 60s!

FRIGID AIR MAKES A RETURN NEXT WEEK: A little bit of fall and a little bit of spring this weekend will be followed by full blown winter next week. Monday is still rather warm with temperatures still expected to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Unfortunately, we will plummet into the 30s for highs by the time we get to the middle of next week. Next week is looking more dry than not, but winds will be howling again Tuesday and Wednesday. That will likely contribute to some frigid cold wind chills pushing our real feels down into the 20s! Enjoy Sunday, sadly there is no signal for another significant warm up in the near future.

Jessica Pash