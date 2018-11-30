Enjoy the thrills of the season at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- Oh what fun it is to ride and sing at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane!

The spirited attraction is open and features more than 4 million lights and a choreographed light show.

Christmas Candylane features more than 45 rides that will run weather permitting. Six of the roller coasters are also running as part of the holiday event.

Santa and all 9 of his reindeer also visit the park during Christmas Candylane. You can meet the reindeer and learn all about their eating habits at ZooAmerica.

The iconic Hershey Hot Chocolate returns for this 35th year of Christmas joy at the park. The drink features 5 different Hershey chocolate inspired options and is served in a seasonal mug.

Prices vary depending on day of week and size of vehicle. You can purchase tickets ahead of time here.

Hersheypark Candylane is open today from 5PM - 10PM. Christmas Candylane will run on select dates until January 1, 2019.

You can also stay warm in the car with family by visiting Sweet Lights.