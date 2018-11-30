× Ephrata Police release findings in investigation of deadly August 2 vehicle crash

LANCASTER COUNTY — Ephrata Borough Police have announced the findings in an investigation of a deadly motor vehicle accident that occurred on August 2 at the intersection of West Main Street and Oak Street.

According to police, the accident occurred at 11:45 p.m.

Police say a motorcycle traveling eastbound on West Main Street struck the rear of a sedan as it turned left onto North Oak Street.

Police determined the motorcycle, driven by Clayde D. Martin-Martin, 27, also known as Clyde D. Martin, was traveling 66 to 78 mph just before the collision. The speed limit in the area is 35 mph, police say.

Martin sustained significant injuries in the crash, and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where he died of his injuries on August 3.

Martin, of Manheim, had methamphetamine in his blood at the time of the crash, and also had a blood alcohol content of 0.098 percent, according to police.

Police determined the primary factors of the collision were speed and intoxication.

The driver of the sedan, Mark Russum, will not be charged with any violations, police say.