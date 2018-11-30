× GIANT announces plans to begin restocking shelves with romaine lettuce products

CARLISLE — GIANT Food Stores announced Friday that it will begin restocking shelves with romaine lettuce products on Saturday, according to a press release.

The romaine products have been grown in regions cleared by the FDA and the CDC as not impacted by the recent advisory that pulled products off shelves due to e. Coli concerns.

“In addition to this verification, we also encourage customers to review the growing area and harvest date information found on individual packages or in-store signage,” Giant’s statement said.