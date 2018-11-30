Harrisburg record store Mr. Mike’s to close in December

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A staple in the Harrisburg music community will soon be closing. After 33 years in Business, Mr. Mike's Record Store will close its doors for good December 29th.

During Michael Kevin Albert, also known asMr. Mike's, more than three decades in music, he's seen the change in the way people buy and listen to music and now is the time for him to move on.

"Technology just kicked me to the side," said Mr. Mike. "And I'm not mad at it, it's great for other things."

With the outpouring of support from the community Mr. Mike knows the legacy he will leave behind. Mr. Mike was the first to start bringing black artists to the Harrisburg area for in-store appearances. He brought artists like Bobby Brown, Will Smith, and M.C. Hammer to Harrisburg.

While Mr. Mike says he'll be a mess when he closes up shop for good, he knows there's one thing he won't leave behind.

"The memories, they can't take that away from me," said Mr. Mike. "I will always have the memories."

December 29th will be the last day Mr. Mike's Record Store is open and he's hoping all current and former customers will stop by on that day to say a final goodbye.