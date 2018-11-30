× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (November 30, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll say goodbye to Mr. Mike’s Record Store. The Harrisburg music shop has been in business for over 30 years. Michael Albert, the store’s owner, announced the closure on his Facebook page. You can expect more about the history and memories of this capital city retail landmark coming up First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll talk to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office about the death of Ricardo Avenia last September. Avenia was killed by police while he was holding a woman hostage at gunpoint. The incident was investigated and we’ll hear from the DA about the results, today First at Four.