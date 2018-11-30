× Lebanon woman charged after allegedly leaving children home alone while she visited grocery store

LEBANON — A 27-year-old Lebanon woman has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children after police say she left her two children home alone while she went grocery shopping, Lebanon Police say.

Berta Aquino-Rios, of the 400 block of N. 6th Street, was charged after a police investigation of the incident, which occurred on Oct. 20.

According to police, the children, a 7-year-old and a 10-month-old, were left alone for about 50 minutes. The older child went to a neighbor’s home and said they needed a babysitter, according to police.

The children were not injured, police say.