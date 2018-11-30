× Man arrested for 2014 rape in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man has been arrested for a 2014 rape.

Lamarr Washington, 28, is facing charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, burglary, aggravated assault and terroristic threats for the incident.

On June 16, 2014, police responded to a 911 call to a residence on the 2100 block of Derry Street in Harrisburg.

Once at the home, police found a woman who was badly beaten and had been strangled to the point of losing consciousness.

The victim told police she was sleeping in her bed when she was attacked by an unidentified man, and that he physically and sexually assaulted her.

Police found that the front door had been forced open.

DNA evidence was obtained from the scene and submitted to the State Police crime laboratory, with the DNA not being linked to Washington until last week.

He was arraigned on the charges, and a preliminary hearing date is pending.