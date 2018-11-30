New details to be released from officer-involved shooting in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa.-- The Lancaster County District Attorneys Office will be releasing new information on Friday, regarding the officer involved shooting that left one man dead in Lancaster, back in September.

Officers were called to a home on the 500 block of Pershing Ave., in Lancaster on September 16. Once they were on the scene. investigators say police found 29-year-old Ricardo Avenia holding a 27-year-old woman at gunpoint.

According to the Lancaster Bureau Chief of Police, Jarrad Berkihiser, one of his officers fired a single shot-- hitting and killing Avenia.

As part of the investigation, police who responded to the home in September were all interviewed. During the investigation officials asked people to be patient so they could gather all of the information. The chief said it is never an officers intent to take someone's life, the situation not only involves the family, and the community but also his officers.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, at the Lancaster County Courthouse.