Olivia’s stops by the FOX43 kitchen to show off selections

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today, Olivia’s is in the FOX43 Kitchen!

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Yanni and Harry from Olivia’s is stopping by to prepare a Monte’ Cristo Sandwich, Virginia baked ham & slow roasted Rosemary Chicken, served with a Potato Leek Soup.

Here are the recipes below:

Potato Leek Soup

1 cup onions – chopped

1 cup Leeks – chopped

1/2 cup scallions – chopped

1/2 cup carrots – chopped

1/2 cup celery – chopped

2 cups Yukon potatoes- peeled & chopped

2 cups Yams – peeled & chopped

2 cups Redskin potatoes – peeled & chopped

3 Bay Leaves

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp fresh dill – chopped

3 quarts chicken stock

SLURRY: 1tbsp corn starch to 1 tbsp water

Place all ingredients in a soup pot (except for the slurry, cream, and the fresh dill). Bring to a boil. Add slurry and constantly stir for approx 2 minutes on high. Turn heat down to medium. Check potatoes, they need to be fork tender. Add cream & dill stirring constantly to incorporate well. Enjoy!!