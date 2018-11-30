× PA Turnpike will close in both directions overnight Saturday between New Stanton and Breezewood

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed in both directions from 11 p.m. Saturday to about 5 a.m. Sunday between Exit 75 (New Stanton) and Eixt 161 (Breezewood), while workers erect steel beams for a new bridge that will carry traffic over the Turnpike at milepost 110 in Somerset County.

The six-hour closure was originally scheduled last month, but it was postponed by winter weather, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Throughout the evening prior to the closure, announcements will be made inside the North Somerset and the North Midway service plazas to warn customers that they will not be permitted to drive after 11 p.m. until the bridge work is complete.

Westbound traffic exiting the Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange will be given this suggested detour:

U.S. Route 30 west (18.7 miles) to I-99 north (30.1 miles) to U.S. Route 22 west (64.5 miles) to PA Turnpike 66 south (13.9). Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange.

Eastbound traffic exiting the Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange will be given this suggested detour:

U.S. Route 119 north (.02 miles) to PA Turnpike Route 66 north (14.2 miles) to U.S. Route 22 east (63.7 miles) to I-99 south (30.4 miles) to U.S. Route 30 east (18.3 miles). Traffic will reenter the PA Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange.

The extensive detour is recommended because shorter alternate routes cannot safely handle the diverted traffic volumes or the commercial traffic.

Motorists may enter the Turnpike going westbound at the Somerset Interchange, Exit 110 and also at the Donegal Interchange, Exit 91. Motorists will be permitted to enter the Turnpike going eastbound at the Bedford Interchange, Exit 146.

During the closure, expect higher traffic volumes on detour roads. Message boards will be in place to inform customers of the closure.