Police searching for suspect who attempted to use forged prescription in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to use a forged prescription.

At 4:05 p.m. on November 23, the pictured man entered the CVS Pharmacy at 1500 Lititz Pike in Lancaster and presented a prescription to be filled by the pharmacist.

The pharmacist recognized the prescription had been forged and notified police.

The man fled the store when he was alerted that police had been contacted.

Any person knowing the identity of this man is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.