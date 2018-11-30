× Police seek information on retail theft suspect at Lower Allen Township Walmart

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a reported case of retail theft that occurred Thursday afternoon at a Walmart on Lower Allen Township.

The incident happened around 3:10 p.m., according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Police say a male suspect took a HP Pavilion desktop computer and left the store through a fire exit. He fled the scene in a gold Subaru Outback with no license plate.

The suspect is described as a white male with facial hair, approximately six feet, three inches tall.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 238-9676.